Anchorman Actor Fred Willard Dies Aged 86
Actor Fred Willard has passed away at the age of 86.
Willard was well known for his roles in hit comedy movies such as Anchorman and This Is Spinal Tap, as well as sitcoms such as Roseanne and Modern Family.
Pixar fans will no doubt also recall his role in WALL-E, where he played the only live action character, Shelby Forthright.
His daughter Hope told TMZ:
My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever.
Willard had a gift for playing the ‘straight man’ in movies surrounded by a cast of eccentric characters, heightening the comedy by adopting a naïve attitude to the bizarre situations unfolding around him.
In a touching tribute, Willard’s representative said:
A four-time Emmy nominee radiated a unique charm that established him as one of our generation’s most gifted comic actors.
A master of sketch comedy, Fred was most heralded for his quick wit and improvisational expertise, which he demonstrated in hundreds of appearances on stage, on the big screen, and on a wide range of television shows.
Tributes have poured in for Willard from fellow comedic actors who were inspired by Willard’s brilliant sense of humour and lengthy career, many of whom shared memories of working alongside him on set or meeting him in a personal setting.
Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll tweeted:
There is nobody funnier than Fred Willard. Every time he was on screen I got excited and he never disappointed. Every time I saw him in real life he was kind and generous.
Watching him in Fernwood Tonight, Spinal Tap, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show and all of his other films.
TV host Ellen DeGeneres wrote:
Fred Willard always made me laugh. I just adored him, and today I’m sending love to his family and his many friends.
Actor Billy Crystal said:
RIP Fred Willard a truly funny man. Had the great pleasure of knowing him for almost 40 years. He had great wit, elegant timing and a gentle spirit.
Willard was married to his wife Mary Willard from 1968 to her death in 2018. He leaves behind his daughter, Hope.
Our thoughts are with the family of Fred Willard at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
