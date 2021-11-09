Ancient ‘Hangover Prevention’ Ring Has Been Discovered By Archaeologists

Alamy

At long last a hangover cure that doesn’t involve raw eggs and more drinking has been discovered: it’s an amethyst ring.

Uncovered by archeologists in the city of Yavne, Israel, the ring was found at an excavation site 150 meters away from a large Byzantine-era winery and could date as far back as Roman times.

Dr. Elie Haddad, expert and co-director of the excavation, said that the ring likely ‘belonged to the owner of the magnificent [winery] warehouse, to a foreman’.

However, the team were hesitant to date the ring, as while it was found in the Byzantine excavation site, it was likely an heirloom passed down to each generation.

As per CNN, while the owner of the ring is unknown, the ring itself weighs 5.11 grams, and expert Dr. Amir Golani speculated, ‘The person who owned the ring was affluent, and the wearing of the jewel indicated their status and wealth. Such rings could be worn by both men and women.’

Closer inspection from Dr. Yotam Asher at the Israel Antiquities Authority revealed that the stone is made of silica, the material gemstones like amethyst are made from.

According to ancient Greek mythology, amethyst was said to be dyed purple from the tears of Dionysus, god of wine.

Although the ring is old in age, its use of a semi-precious amethyst resembles many popular designs used today. In recent years, gemstones – both man-made and natural – have become increasingly popular among jewellers.

Pandora now uses only man-made diamonds or stones like amethyst, while Salvari is ‘committed to ecological and environmental responsibility’.

Amethyst isn’t only good for the environment, it could be good for a hangover. Golani went on to explain that the ring potentially could be used to ward off hangovers.

He revealed that:

Many virtues have been attached to this gem, including the prevention of the side effect of drinking, the hangover.

While an amethyst ring will come in handy during the festive season, this particular ring will be kept firmly behind the glass, as it is likely to become part of a museum display.