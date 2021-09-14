Andrew Garfield Discusses Leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘Set Photo’

PA Images/Sony

Andrew Garfield has addressed the alleged leak of a ‘set photo’ from Spider-Man: No Way Home and he has a fairly simple answer for what it is.

While many fans continue to speculate that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear in the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home, confirmation of their inclusion has yet to be announced.

Earlier this month the film’s first trailer was revealed, and despite the trailer not including the two former spider-man actors, fans are unwavering in their theory that all three spider-men, including the current star Tom Holland, will appear in the new superhero blockbuster.

Garfield has had to answer many questions about his supposed involvement in the film as he’s remained in the spotlight with other projects. This week he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in order to promote his upcoming film The Eyes of Tammy Faye and was forced to address a recent viral image that is allegedly a set photo from Spider-Man: No Way Home that features Garfield in his spider-man costume.

‘I’ve heard about it. And I did see it,’ Garfield admits to Jimmy Fallon during a hilarious exchange. ‘It’s a PhotoShop … I’m trying to manage expectations.’ Garfield continued to deny his involvement and said that Marvel still has the opportunity to reach out to include him. ‘Listen if they want to give me a call at this late, late stage of the game,’ he says, ‘I’m sitting here in my tracksuit.’

Garfield’s most recent denial of his supposed role in the film hasn’t muted the Marvel fans that continue to speculate about his involvement. That said, this does fall in line with his stance on his inclusion since rumours first surfaced.

In an interview with Variety, Garfield may have had the perfect response to the rumours when he mentioned that no matter what he says when addressing these theories, Marvel fans won’t believe him.

‘But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in,’ Garfield said. ‘But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.’

For now, the speculation continues.