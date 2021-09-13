Andrew Neil Resigns From GB News Three Months After Launch

PA Images

Andrew Neil has officially resigned from GB News, three months after the news channel’s controversial launch.

The right-wing television station, dubbed the UK’s equivalent to Fox News in the lead-up to its launch, has been widely criticised and mocked since it arrived in June, with commentators now branding it a ‘sinking ship’ without Neil’s presence at the helm.

‘It’s official: I have resigned as Chairman and Lead Presenter of GB News,’ Neil tweeted. He was seen on-air for just two weeks into the channel’s life before announcing he was taking a break.

In a statement, the 72-year-old broadcaster, broadly known for his politics coverage on the BBC, said he has decided to ‘cut back’ on some of his commitments, but will continue to appear on GB News – just not in the same leadership capacity.

‘I am sorry to go but I have concluded that it is time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts. Over the summer I’ve had time to reflect on my extensive portfolio of interests and decided it was time to cut back. I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently undeserved by existing news broadcasters,’ he said.

The channel’s board has accepted his resignation. ‘Andrew is without doubt one of the finest journalists and interviewers in this country. GB News thanks him for his 12 months of leadership, wisdom and advice and we wish him well,’ they said.

The channel appears to be in a crisis internally, with sources telling The Times ‘the television station’s increasingly populist agenda is polarising the newsroom and that some insiders have seen enough’, particularly after three senior producers quit within days of each other.