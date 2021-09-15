Andrew Neil To Return To Question Time Days After Quitting GB News

BBC

Days after quitting GB News, Andrew Neil is set to return to the BBC, kicking it off with an appearance on Question Time.

The now-former chairman of GB News is set to appear on the next episode of the popular topical panel show, which airs on Thursday, September 16, on BBC One as it returns for a new series.

Advert 10

The BBC News Press Team account announced on Twitter, ‘Former GB News Chairman, Andrew Neil, will be on the @bbcquestiontime panel as the programme returns to screens this Thursday at 10:35pm on @BBCOne.’

The news announcement comes just days after the 72-year-old announced on Twitter that he is stepping down from the role as chair and host of his popular primetime GB News show.

However, Neil has stated that he will still appear as a regular guest commentator on the channel’s various programmes.

Advert 10

In a statement, Neil said, ‘I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters.’

He also added, ‘Over the summer I’ve had time to reflect on my extensive portfolio of interests and decided it was time to cut back.’