Andy ‘The Viking’ Fordham, Legendary Darts Champion, Dies Aged 59

PA Images

Former darts champion Andy Fordham has died at age 59.

Known as ‘The Viking’, Fordham was one of the most popular players in the sport of darts. He won the 2004 BDO World Darts Championship, as well as the 1999 World Masters. He was set to compete again at next year’s Seniors Darts Championship.

The BDO released a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday to confirm the news:

‘The British Darts Organisation are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of the darts legend Andy (The Viking) Fordham, a true gentleman of the game who will be deeply missed by all. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family at this time.’



Kevin Painter, who competed against Fordham and was the runner-up at the 2004 PDC World Championship, tweeted:

‘Absolutely devastated to hear the news that Andy Fordham has passed away, a darting legend and one of the nicest guys on the planet, thoughts are with the family at this time…RIP Andy.’

Chris Dobey, who is currently ranked number 24 in the world, tweeted a photo of himself with Fordham and shared his thoughts on the legend’s passing:

‘Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of this Legend, it was an absolute pleasure to have worked and shared a stage with a true gent. Will be such a miss to all involved with darts. RIP Andy Fordham.’

Bobby George, who was twice the runner up at the BDO World Championship, also tweeted:

Just heard the devastating news that Andy Fordham has passed away. He was a gentle giant and loved by all. Our condolences go out to his wife Jenny, family and friends. RIP ANDY FORDHAM THE VIKING.’

Adrian Lewis, who is also a former champion, also shared his condolences on Twitter:

“Sad to hear the passing of a legend Andy Fordham our thoughts are with his family.”

