‘Angel’ Amazon Driver Saves Family With Baby From Fire

A family has thanked an Amazon delivery driver for saving their lives after wildfires in Colorado closed in on their home.

Mary Stanley and her husband Taylor woke up from a nap with their four-month-old baby earlier this week to the smell of smoke, and after going outside saw that their neighbourhood in Superior, Colorado, was in the path of rapidly approaching flames from the fast-spreading wildfire that engulfed the state’s Boulder County on Thursday, December 30.

With their car out of action due to a dead battery, the family found themselves stranded, with no neighbours left to give them a ride to safety, and ‘five minutes’ to get out of the house.

Thankfully, as the parents and their newborn stood outside looking for help, an Amazon driver named Luanne pulled up to deliver a bike pump to their home, and offered to drive them away from the flames.

‘We could be dead if it wasn’t for Luanne. She was our saving grace. A little angel right at the moment that we needed her,’ Stanley told local news station KDVR. ‘I really don’t think we would have made it out because it was happening so fast and with the winds like that, the gusts were so strong my husband was struggling to stay upright and get all of our things inside the van.’

‘[Luanne] was actually pretty calm about it, she offered to help and she got us in the van and propped us up against the side and she dropped us off at the nearest community center.’

The wildfire, which caused tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, spread across 6,000 acres in just a few hours aided by high winds, with officials describing it as a ‘Christmas miracle’ that no one was killed, BBC News reports.

The Stanleys were among hundreds of residents whose houses were destroyed by the blaze, with aerial footage showing their home reduced to ‘a big pile of ashes’.

Now safely with family, Stanley said they’re more concerned about their neighbours than their possessions, adding that thanks to Luanne ‘we are just glad we got out safe’.