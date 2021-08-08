Angry Bull Jumps Into Crowded Stands In Shocking Video

Robert Hugo/Facebook

A rodeo crowd had a close shave last week after an angry bull jumped a fence and narrowly avoided charging into a group of spectators at the That Famous Preston Night Rodeo competition.

The incident, which happened in Preston, Idaho on Thursday, July 29, saw the loose bull charging towards the stands in the arena before taking a leap and almost making it all the way over the safety barriers.

For anyone who has ever wondered what being charged head-on by a raging bull looks like – you’re in luck. One spectator who happened to be in the right – or wrong – place happened to be filming as the dramatic incident unfolded, and in footage posted to YouTube, he gave viewers a first-person look at the angry animal as it headed directly towards him.

The footage, shot by Robert Hugo, shows the bull running across the arena after bucking its rider, as another cowboy tries to lasso it unsuccessfully. The crowds quickly scatter as the bull heads horns first into the stand, but Hugo, who grew up on a cattle ranch, managed keep his nerve enough to continue filming while getting firmly out of the way of the bull’s path.

‘A LITTLE TOO CLOSE!!’ Hugo wrote in a Facebook post sharing screenshots from the video, adding that he’d initially ‘happened to be filming’ as the bull ran towards another obstacle in the rodeo ground.

Hugo later spoke to The Independent about the scary scenes, saying ‘It all happened so fast. I just remember thinking. I have to get out of the way!’ he said, adding ‘I was relieved that no one including the bull was hurt. The rodeo staff clowns and Preston City were great! They immediately got everything settled down and checked with everyone to make sure everyone was OK.’