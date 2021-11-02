Angry Motorist Narrowly Misses Police Officers And Insulate Britain Protesters While Running Red Light

@LBCNews/Twitter/Alamy

An angry motorist narrowly missed colliding with police officers and Insulate Britain activists after deciding to run a red light.

Over the past few weeks, the climate change group has taken to various motorways, roundabouts and roads in Britain to protest the UK government’s handling of the climate crisis, in the hopes of forcing them to insulate all social housing.

Advert 10

However, the group has been met with rising fury from members of the public, from having ink thrown in their faces, bagpipes being played aggressively in their faces, and now nearly being hit by a car.

This morning, Tuesday, November 2, despite risking imprisonment after an injunction was granted against the group over its protests on the M25, Insulate Britain protestors took to the motorway once again.

Alamy

However, upon reaching junction 23 of the M25, the activists were met by police, who prevented them from moving onto the carriageway, LBC reports.

Advert 10

Officers were first called to the scene at Bignells Corner at 7.45am and stated that they were ‘working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible’.

According to the statement posted on Twitter by Hertfordshire Police, ‘several’ of the activists present at the scene were arrested.

A later update revealed that police had also been called to a second incident at around 8.20am, near the A1081 St Albans Road.

Advert 10

The account reported that partial road closures had been put in place and that officers were attending the scene.

Despite how the group narrowly missed being hit by an angry motorist, one of the protesters, Jess, told LBC how the group ‘sadly’ had not made it onto the road.

‘This officer has arrested me already, I am sat here and he’s holding me, so I’ll just be here and then I will be arrested,’ she said.

Advert 10

Jess reported that she has already been arrested seven times in recent weeks as a result of her involvement in the Insulate Britain protests, but that she thinks it’s ‘really important’ and feels a ‘sense of urgency’.

Retail worker Bill, from Canterbury, noted how ‘honoured’ he felt to be part of the protests.

The 54-year-old stated:

I am honoured and privileged to stand in solidarity with my brave friends who have been the first to receive their committal dates; facing unlimited fines and prison sentences for conducting proportionate nonviolent civil resistance to stop our government destroying this country with their cowardice and greed. I too have broken the High Court Injunctions several times and I will continue to do so until this treasonous government, supported by heartless and scared journalists, starts to take credible action to safeguard its citizens’ lives.

Advert 10

Alamy

Insulate Britain has shown no signs of stopping its demonstrations despite the risk of arrest or imprisonment.