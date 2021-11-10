Angry Woman Throws Steaming Hot Soup In Restaurant Manager’s Face In Shocking Video

KCENNews/YouTube/@bummynelly/TikTok

A woman could face criminal charges after being caught on camera throwing a bowl of hot soup into a restaurant manager’s face.

The unnamed customer was reportedly angry after discovering melted plastic in a takeout container filmed with a spicy soup from Mexican restaurant chain Sol de Jalisco in Temple, Texas, and so confronted the branch’s manager, 24-year-old Jannelle Broland.

In a now-viral video posted to TikTok, the customer can be seen arguing with the manager as she removes the lid of the soup and points at it, before hurling the container at Broland’s face and running out of the store.

The woman had reportedly first called the restaurant to complain about the lid of the takeout box, shouting abuse at Broland, who hung up the phone, only to see the woman turn up at the restaurant minutes later.

‘Every time I would mention a refund or a free replacement meal, she would just cut me off and kept saying ‘This is f**king ridiculous’ or ‘Look at this s**t’,’ Broland said, adding that the woman ‘did not seem to want anything, just to berate me’.

Broland recalled that the soup ‘felt like she’d been pepper sprayed’, leaving her to wipe the liquid from her face, hair and clothes in the bathroom as customers and colleagues offered their help.

‘The experience itself was traumatising and heartbreaking,’ she said, as per the Daily Mail, adding, ‘I felt my spirit had been broken just knowing someone could do something so awful and then laugh about it.’

Broland has since reported the incident to Temple Police, and says that armed with images of the woman’s car taken by other customers, she intends on filing charges.

In a statement given to local news network KCEN, Temple Police Deputy Chief Allen Teston said:

We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard. If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.

