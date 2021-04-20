Annie Mac Leaves BBC Radio One After 17 Years
DJ and broadcaster Annie Mac is leaving BBC Radio One after 17 years.
Taking to Instagram, Annie, 42, explained that she wanted to see more of her children in the evenings ‘now that they are both in school’, and also wished to have ‘more time to write fiction and to create podcasts’.
Annie went on to clarify that she would be returning to radio, ‘when the time is right’, expressing thanks to all the artists she’s worked with, BBC Radio One management, and to the loyal listeners at home.
In her Instagram post, Annie revealed that her final broadcast will take place on July 30, writing:
It’s hard to articulate what this job has meant to me. It started in 2004 with Annie Mac’s Mashup on Thursday evenings. Then it was the big move to Fridays. Sunday nights was Switch with Grimmy and then The Musical Hot Water Bottle. Since March 2015 it has been every weeknight with the flagship new music show.
I’m still in awe of the magic of music radio. Of the responsibility of handling these songs that are so powerful they can stop you in your tracks and make your emotions soar. I have never not walked out of the studio feeling lighter and happier than when I walked in.
She went on to explain that she wanted to leave ‘the party (and make no mistake working at Radio 1 does feel like a party) with a huge smile on my face, when I’m still having the most fun I can have’.
Topics: Music