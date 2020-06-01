Anonymous Hacks Chicago Police Radios And Plays NWA’s F*ck Tha Police

Notorious hacker organisation Anonymous hacked into the Chicago Police Department’s radio system and played F*ck Tha Police, according to reports.

The group revealed it had returned to social media on Saturday, May 30, just in time to protest the death of George Floyd.

Anonymous took to Twitter to reveal it would target Minneapolis and Chicago police in response to Floyd’s death, which has prompted furious protests all over the world.

‘We stand in solidarity with the protesters and revolutionaries fighting the US oligarchy, fighting the injustice of a massively corrupt racist system that has continued on for generations. #BlackLivesMatter,’ the tweet read.

‘If the police can’t restrain themselves and are shooting reporters, kicking protesters, punching protesters, and engaging in violence – how can anyone expect the people to restrain themselves? People are done being brutalised and murdered.’

On May 31, the group released a video attacking the police, in which a masked narrator condemns the department’s reputation for police brutality, noting that the 46-year-old’s death is ‘merely the tip of the iceberg’. ‘This travesty has gone on far too long, and now the people have add enough,’ the narrator said.

Check out the video here:

Soon after the video started circulating the web, the Minneapolis Police Department’s website was disabled and taken offline, presumably by the hackers. The group’s message concludes with: ‘We are legion. Expect us.’

Following the official warning, tweets began emerging, appearing to show the frequencies of Chicago Police Department’s radio system being interrupted by NWA’s iconic F*ck Tha Police track.

The group’s intervention comes after Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest over an allegedly counterfeit $20 note.

George Floyd seattle protests PA Images

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed continuing to kneel on Floyd’s neck, while he repeatedly told officers he couldn’t breath and even after he lost consciousness. Chauvin was fired from his position in the force and has since been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

In response, protests have begun in parts of the US and many other parts of the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Celebrities including Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Lizzo have all shared a short film by director Spike Lee, called 3 Brothers – Radio Raheem, Eric Garner and George Floyd, which highlights police brutality and racism in the US.

