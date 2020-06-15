Anonymous Takes Down Atlanta Police Department Website Over Killing Of Rayshard Brooks Anonymous/PA

Notorious hacking group Anonymous took down the Atlanta Police Department website following the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Advert

On Sunday morning, June 14, the group took to Twitter to claim responsibility for the hacking, while calling for the arrest ‘of the two murderers’.

The police department’s website was down from early Sunday morning through until about 11.30am.

‘Anonymous has taken action against Atlanta PD for the execution of #RayshardBrooks. We call for the arrest of the two murderers. No more impunity. #BlackLivesMatter #AtlantaShooting #AtlantaProtests,’ the group tweeted at around 8.30am.

Advert

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black Atlanta resident, was shot dead by officer Garrett Rolfe in the car park of a Wendy’s on Friday night, June 12.

Investigators claim that Brooks got into a fight with Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, before taking one of their taser guns and pointing it at Rolfe.

Anonymous Takes Down Atlanta Police Department Website Over Killing Of Rayshard Brooks Atlanta Police Department

On Saturday, June 11, Rolfe was sacked from the Atlanta Police Department for firing the fatal shots, while Brosnan, who was also present, has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Brooks is said to have fallen asleep in his car, blocking others in at the drive-thru, before failing a sobriety test once police had arrived. The 27-year-old is said to have then attempted to run from the officers before the altercation ensued. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

You can watch bodycam footage of the incident here. Warning, includes scenes some viewers may find upsetting:

His untimely death comes amid the Black Lives Matter protests calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

Advert

In the hours following Brooks’s death, protesters surrounded the Wendy’s restaurant where the incident took place, before moving down Interstate 75/85, bringing traffic to a standstill, CNN reports. Earlier that day, police had tried to disperse the crowd that had gathered using flash bangs and tear gas.

By 10pm on Saturday, Wendy’s had been engulfed by flames, however the fire had burnt out by around midnight.

Anonymous Takes Down Atlanta Police Department Website Over Killing Of Rayshard Brooks PA Images

Brooks’s death is currently being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Once the GBI concludes its investigation of the incident, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney.

This is said to be the 48th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk