Another 2,200 Russians Arrested As Anti-Putin Protests Continue For Second Weekend PA Images

Another 2,200 Russians have been arrested as anti-Putin protests continue for a second weekend.

Anti-corruption protests broke out across Russia after the politician and outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny was detained following his recovery from a near-fatal nerve agent attack.

Advert 10

Navalny, 44, had been recovering in Berlin, with the attack having taken place in Russia in August 2020, and returned to Moscow on January 17. Upon his arrival, Navalny was immediately taken into custody and found guilty of parole violation.

Russia protests PA Images

Navalny is reportedly currently being held in a Moscow detention centre, where he now faces years of potential prison time for several different criminal cases. His detainment has sparked an outcry across Russia and beyond, with many protesters taking to the street to show their support.

As reported by AFP, more than 500 people were arrested at pro-Navalny protests in Moscow, with at least 2,200 new arrests made across Russia.

Advert 10

Footage shared by AFP shows Russian special police units (OMON) arresting protesters at Moscow’s Krasnye Vorota metro station.

The city centre has reportedly been locked down by police officers, and several central metro stations, as well as overground transport, have been diverted.

Hundreds of people could reportedly be seen marching through the city streets chanting ‘Freedom!’ and ‘Putin is a thief!’ as they made their way towards the Matrosskaya Tishina prison where Navalny is being held.

Advert 10

Police officers followed the demonstraters, breaking up crowds and playing pre-recorded messages via loudspeakers warning that the protest was illegal on account of coronavirus restrictions.

The US has today condemned Russia’s ‘persistent use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists’, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for Russia to release those who have been ‘detained for exercising their human rights’.