Another Catholic Church Set On Fire After Indigenous Remains Discovered

The challenge I have and that I put out to the community is … in direct response to the heightened emotions that people have with the world awakening to the residential school tragedies we’ve known as Indigenous people forever.

While I understand that hostility and needing to find a way to heal from it, that church was built by our ancestors in the late 1800s by the hands of our elders at the time with such a great sense of pride. There are many in this village that still have a strong, formal religious faith and they find healing from that.