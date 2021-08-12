Another Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Comes Forward Citing 15 Years Of Abuse

PA

Another Jeffrey Epstein accuser has come forward, claiming that she was recruited by the offender while still in high school.

The woman has accused the convicted sex offender of bringing her to New York when she was only 15 years old, to sexually abuse her.

The latest alleged victim of Epstein claims that she was continuously abused by him from 2003 until 2018.

The lawsuit was filed anonymously in Manhattan Supreme Court, with an alias name of ‘Alice Poe’ being given to the woman who is accusing Epstein.

PA

The woman has alleged in court documents that, in the 15 years which she claims Epstein abused her for, she was subjected to ‘strangulation, slapping, beating, tormenting, abuse, insult, coercion, gaslighting and physical injuries’.

The document goes on to claim that this treatment has resulted in ‘confusion, trauma bonding’ and other emotional and physical injuries.

The court papers go on to claim that the woman was trafficked by Epstein to New York ‘under the guise of being recruited to work’, and that this is ‘consistent with Epstein’s modus operandi’.

While in New York, the lawsuit claims the woman was abused and raped by Epstein from ‘2003 through 2010’ on a ‘continuously and systematic basis’. However, it claims that the woman continued to be tormented and abused by Epstein, but less frequently, until 2018. Epstein was later arrested the following year.

Epstein was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges when he took his own life while in prison in August 2019.

PA Images

The alleged victim also claims that as a result of Epstein’s abuse, she has had to seek medical care for her emotional and physical injuries, which she says are ‘permanent and lasting’.

The court documents state how the woman ‘was young, vulnerable and struggling financially’.

The document continues:

Epstein used techniques to further inhibit, indoctrinate, and threaten the plaintiff such that she was forced to comply with what he requested to achieve his goals and desires.

PA Images

On Saturday, August 7, the woman brought the lawsuit under New York State’s Child Victims Act, rather than the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program, according to the New York Post.

The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program has paid out nearly $121 million to victims of the convicted sex offender, but on Monday, August 9, the program ended. According to the fund’s administrators, mre than 225 women from around the world applied for compensation. A number more than double of what was expected. Many victims have also chosen to fight their claims in court rather than opting into the fund.

Alice Poe is suing Epstein’s estate for unspecified damages.