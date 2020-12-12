Another Monolith Discovered In Middle Of Stone Circle In Cornwall

Another Monolith Discovered In Middle Of Stone Circle luketobiasbrown/Twitter

Yet another monolith has been found, this time much closer to home – in Cornwall.

The tall metal object appeared yesterday evening, December 11, in the centre of the Merry Maidens stone circle, in St Buryan.

This is the fourth obelisk to appear in the UK, following on from sightings in Dartmoor, the Isle of Wight, and Glastonbury Tor.

The latest piece of artwork was spotted by Luke Brown, who took to Twitter to describe it as ‘a thing of beauty’.

‘I was left in shock and awe earlier at finding a monolith at the centre of the Merry Maiden stone circle, the one time I left my camera at home,’ he wrote.

‘Was a thing of beauty but I can’t help thinking of the damage that may have been done at this natural heritage site.’

However, just like others spotted all around the world, the monolith has already disappeared, according to Cornwall Live.

Earlier this week, a very similar-looking 2.5 metre-tall object was spotted in Dartmoor, Devon.

Steve Garnsworth, who was blissfully unaware of the monoliths popping up elsewhere in the world, told Devon Live:

It was like the War of the Worlds was coming to fruition, where the creatures come out from the crust of the earth. It looks as though it’s growing out of the ground. It appears to be very solid and stable – I didn’t touch it but my dog went up to it and was rubbing against it and it didn’t move at all.

Monoliths have now been spotted in Utah, Romania, California, Colombia, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany, as well as the four sightings here in the UK.

While it remains unknown just where the metal objects are coming from, a group of artists have claimed responsibility for the original obelisk, which was spotted in the Red Rock desert in Utah last month.

The group, which is named The Most Famous Artist, took to Twitter to share a photo of what appears to be the original piece of art, alongside a hefty $45,000 price tag.

‘Was it you?’ someone asked, to which the New Mexico-based group replied, ‘If you mean by us, yes.’

‘I am not able to say much because of legalities of the original installation. I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service,’ Matty Mo, founder of the group told Mashable.

themostfamousartist/Instagram

‘I cannot issue additional images at this time but I can promise more on this in the coming days and weeks.’

He added:

What better way to end this f*cked up year than let the world briefly think aliens made contact only to be disappointed that it’s just The Most Famous Artist playing tricks again.

The Most Famous Artist’s website described them as being ‘the global creative community behind the most headline-worthy art stunts in the world…’