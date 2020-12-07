Another Monolith Has Mysteriously Appeared, This Time On An Isle Of Wight Beach

Another Monolith Has Mysteriously Appeared, This Time On Isle Of Wight Beach PA Images/Alice Williams/Facebook

Yet another mysterious monolith has appeared; this time on the British shores of Compton Bay, on the Isle of Wight.

The eight-foot metal pillar was found by beachgoers yesterday, December 6, and pictures have already begun emerging on social media.

Advert 10

Photographs show the highly-reflective oblong buried into the sand in an area that is only accessible by foot, leaving people baffled as to how it got there.

Another Monolith Has Mysteriously Appeared, This Time On Isle Of Wight Beach Alice Williams/Facebook

While many people questioned whether it was photoshopped, local photographer Alice Williams shared pictures to an Isle of Wight Facebook group that revealed it is very much real.

It comes after the unusual monoliths in Utah and Romania were removed, just as mysteriously as they first appeared.

Advert 10

The internet has been awash with theories ever since the original obelisk was discovered in the Utah desert on November 18. Although authorities declined to reveal the location of the object, internet sleuths quickly managed to hunt it down by analysing the terrain of the rocks in footage taken at the scene, and comparing it on Google Earth.

PA Images

Around a week later, the monolith was removed, with a group of YouTubers taking responsibility. They claimed they had taken it down so that the landscape wouldn’t be spoiled by all the visitors searching for artwork.

However, the very same day that the Utah monolith disappeared, a very similar – but not identical – object appeared on a hill close to the Romanian city of Piatra Neamț. Much like the Utah incident, the monolith disappeared as quickly as it had appeared, leaving nothing but a hole in the ground.

Advert 10

Monolith Romania 3 Stiri Piatra Neamt/Newsflash

Back over in the states, a third mystery monolith was discovered on the top of a mountain in California, on December 3. While the object beared a clear resemblance to both the former monoliths, this one was said to be quite wobbly and not attached to the ground in the way the Utah structure had been.

Just 24 hours later, the object was gone, and it’s reported that a group of vandals filmed themselves pushing over the obelisk and replacing it with a wooden cross, as they chanted ‘Christ is King’, ‘America First’ and ‘we don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico, or outer space’, as per Atascadero News.

Atascadero News

Advert 10

If we’re following a theme, it’s likely that the Isle of Wight object will also disappear in the coming days, but the mystery remains.

Where on Earth – or beyond – are they coming from?!