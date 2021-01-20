Joe Biggs Parler Another Proud Boys Leader Arrested For Storming Capitol Parler

Another Proud Boys leader has been arrested for participating in the deadly US Capitol riots.

Joseph Biggs, one of the far-right, fascist, anti-immigrant militia’s ‘self-described organisers’, was taken into custody by the FBI for his role in storming the federal building.

Advert 10

The 37-year-old is currently facing charges of obstructing, influencing, or impeding an official proceeding; knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority; and willfully and knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct to impede a session of Congress.

Joe Biggs PA Images

The Proud Boys is described as a ‘pro-Western fraternal organisation for men who refuse to apologise for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists,’ as per The Daily Beast.

Biggs’ involvement in the riots can be traced back to communications on Parler as early as December 29, with one message reading: ‘We will not be attending DC in colors. We will be blending in as one of you. You won’t see us.’

Advert 10

He added: ‘You’ll even think we are you… we are going to smell like you, move like you, and look like you. The only thing we’ll do that’s us is think like us! Jan 6th is gonna be epic.’

The organisation’s leader Enrique Tarrio was arrested on January 4, two days before the siege took place, along with others accused of planning and coordinating the attack.

The charges against Biggs allege he was one of the first people to enter the Capitol building, after a window was smashed with a police body shield. Biggs admitted entering the building to the FBI, however he denied being the one to force his way through.

Advert 10

The complaint explains: ‘Biggs informed the interviewing agent that the doors of the Capitol were wide open when he made entry into the building. Biggs denied having any knowledge of any pre-planning of storming the Capitol and had no idea who planned it.’

Commenting on a video posted on Parler, an FBI agent said: ‘One of those individuals, who entered the door within 20 seconds of its opening, is a person that I believe to be Biggs.’

The agent said a voice off-camera can be heard saying: ‘Hey Biggs, what do you gotta say?’ The man who appears on the video then smiles and replies: ‘This is awesome!’ before pulling his gaiter up to cover his face.

Advert 10

Biggs is expected to appear before the US District Court in Orlando today, January 20, the same day as Joe Biden’s inauguration – the very event the Proud Boys and other extremists tried to prevent.