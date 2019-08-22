Another Texas Prankster Has Licked Blue Bell Ice Cream And Put It Back On Shelf

Dapper Don / Facebook

Just when you thought it was safe to grab a nice tub of ice cream for a night in, a prankster has forced us to shove our scoops firmly to the bottom of the kitchen drawer. Again.

I regret to inform you that footage has – yet again – gone viral of a person removing and licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream from a Walmart freezer, before replacing it.

The video – which has since elicited a fair few scoops of disgust and outrage – shows a young man from southeast Texas running his tongue all over the Homemade Vanilla flavoured ice cream.

The unappetising footage emerged earlier this week, after it was shared on Facebook by a user known only as ‘Dapper Don’. Don uploaded the 19 second vid with the truly chilling caption, ‘Happy national soft ice cream day lmao’ completed with a crying laughing emoji.

However, many those who saw the clip did not share Don’s mirth, and were far from ‘lmao-ing’. Indeed, you couldn’t move for the sea of angry red faces after the grim trend made a completely uncalled for comeback after this person originally did the prank and then this guy did it.

One repulsed person commented:

Gross Ass! You need to go to Jail for this nasty sh*t. Blue Bell needs to sue everyone who had done this.

Another said:

Omg WTF is wrong with you people how would you like to buy that knowing someone else did that before you bought it you’re asses need locking up

Happy national soft ice cream day lmao 😂#viral Posted by Dapper Don on Monday, August 19, 2019

As reported by ABC13, officers from the Port Arthur Police Department have – fortunately – confirmed the man purchased the tub after licking it.

The man and his father reportedly returned to the Walmart store where they showed officers a receipt for the ice cream. According to the man’s father, the prank was committed in a bid to get Facebook likes.

No charges have been filed and the prankster – who has admitted to being partial to pulling social media pranks – has told 12 News, ‘I trolled all Southeast Texas’.

Detective Mike Hebert of the Port Arthur Police Department has since released a statement to express how seriously his department have taken the matter, according to ABC13:

We take it very, very seriously. I know the district attorney takes it very seriously. So hopefully in the next 24 hours, we’ll have all our evidence gathered, and we’ll walk it over to the district attorney’s office.

Dapper Don/Facebook

As reported by ABC13, Walmart have released the following statement in regards to the incident:

If food is tampered with, or a customer wants to leave the impression that they left behind adulterated product, we will move quickly with law enforcement to identify, apprehend and prosecute those who think this is a joke-it is not.

To be perfectly frank, these videos are just so extremely tiresome and repetitive at this point. If you’re aiming to become a supermarket villain and put everyone off their pudding, then at least try a bit of originality…

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]