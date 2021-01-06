Another Two Police Officers Fired Over Breonna Taylor's Death Breonna Taylor/Twitter/LMPD

Another two Louisville Police officers have been fired in connection to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Detectives Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove have been formally terminated for their parts in Breonna’s death, which occurred during a March 13 raid at her home in Louisville.

Jaynes and Cosgrove reportedly learned they would be losing their jobs last week, with the terminations being made official on Tuesday, January 5, as per the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD). The news was announced publicly today by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

FBI analysis determined that Cosgrove had been the officer who fired the shot that killed Breonna, while Jaynes had been the one who had applied for the search warrant at her home.

In a letter obtained by CBS News, LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry stated that Jaynes had ‘not been truthful’ when he claimed to have received information from a US Postal Inspector that Breonna’s former boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, had been receiving suspicious packages at her residence.

Breonna, who had no criminal record, had been asleep when plainclothes officers entered her apartment in the early morning hours in a no-knock search warrant linked to a drug investigation. No drugs were ever found at the property.

Breonna’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker said officers had not announce themselves before battering in the door, causing him to fear that somebody was breaking in. After he fired a shot at who he believed to be intruders, three officers returned fire, with Cosgrove’s shot killing Breonna.