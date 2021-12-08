Ant And Dec Make Savage Dig At Boris Johnson Following Leaked Footage On Downing Street Party

Alamy/ITV

Ant and Dec have made a brutal dig at Boris Johnson, following the leaked No 10 Christmas party video.

The party, which allegedly took place on December 18 last year in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions, is currently being investigated.

Advert 10

In the leaked video – released by ITV News yesterday, December 7 – Johnson’s former spokesperson Allegra Stratton joked that the alleged party ‘was not socially distanced’ but that it did include ‘cheese and wine’.

The news has led to outrage from the public and fellow MPs, as well as quips from Ant and Dec on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

Alamy

In the clip that came live from Wales, the comedic duo explained how on the popular trial show ‘celebs chose a new leader via the gift of a secret vault’, which meant that fan favourite David Ginola was no longer camp leader.

Advert 10

Ant then proceeded to joke:

But they weren’t celebrating, they didn’t have a party, they categorically deny any suggestions that they had a party. And this ‘fictional’ party, definitely didn’t involve cheese and wine, or a secret Santa.

The address ended with Dec saying: ‘evening prime minister, for now’. However, some fans thought the joke was in ‘dreadful taste’.

Advert 10

One user wrote:

I’m sure the relatives of those who suffered at this time in question finds this mighty amusing!- dreadful taste!

Meanwhile, others defended the pair, with a second user writing:

I don’t think it’s meant to be amusing in a light hearted way – it’s attacking those in power through ridicule, a well established approach.

Advert 10

The clip comes amid calls for Johnson to step down, with Westminister leader for the SNP, Ian Bradford, saying: ‘If this [the party] is true, then the Prime Minister’s position is untenable and he must remove himself from office immediately.’

Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, with his spokesperson claiming the party didn’t take place.