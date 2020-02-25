Antarctic Heatwave Melted 20% Of An Island’s Snow In Nine Days

Antarctic Heatwave Melted 20% Of An Islands Snow In Nine Days NASA

A nine-day heatwave in Antarctica melted almost one-quarter of an Antarctic island’s snow cover earlier this month.

Weather stations within the region saw the hottest temperature ever recorded for Antarctica on February 6, 2020, with Esperanza Base thermometers at the Antarctic Peninsula northern tip soaring to a dramatic 18.3°C (64.9°F).

For context, this was approximately the same temperature recorded in Los Angeles that same day. These unprecedented high temperatures began on February 8 and continued until February 13, leading to widespread melting on nearby glaciers.

Antarctic Heatwave NASA

This heatwave was illustrated by shocking satellite images taken by NASA, which show how significant portions of land beneath the island’s ice cap were left exposed.

In just nine days, four inches of Eagle Island’s snowpack melted, totalling around 20% of the island’s seasonal snow accumulation.

Nichols College glaciologist Mauri Pelto said:

I haven’t seen melt ponds develop this quickly in Antarctica. You see these kinds of melt events in Alaska and Greenland, but not usually in Antarctica.

According to Pelto, this rapid melting was caused by persistent high temperatures found to be substantially above freezing. Such sustained warmth was not typical of Antarctica until the 21st century, and has become more frequent in recent years.

This heatwave marks the third major melt event of the 2019-2020 summer season in the Antarctic, which also saw warm spells in November and January.

Pelto continued:

If you think about this one event in February, it isn’t that significant. It’s more significant that these events are coming more frequently.

The blast of warmth is reportedly due to a combination of meteorological factors, from dry, warm mountain winds to larger patterns within both the ocean and atmosphere. However, this unusual weather is also consistent with disturbing long-term trends.

Antarctica PA

Going forward, scientists are now working to figure out whether this warm weather event is on the way to being classed as a climate event.

As reported by the National Geographic, Randall Cerveny, head of weather and climate extremes tracking at the World Meteorological Organisation, is establishing a committee to investigate these high temperature readings, verifying whether they meet the WMO’s standards for official records.

Cerveny told the National Geographic:

When we are looking at an extreme record, we have to get all the info for that sensor, location, [and] station. Was it at the right height? Had it been calibrated? Was the person, if it’s a manual station, taking the readings properly? Was the site proper? All of those are things we have to take a look at.

Esperanza Base and other Antarctic Peninsula research stations have seen temperatures rise by five degrees Fahrenheit in the years between the 1950s and the early 2000s – far above the average rate of global warming.