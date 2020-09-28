Anthony Hopkins Admits He’s ‘At Peace’ With His ‘Inevitable’ Death
Veteran actor Sir Anthony Hopkins said he’s ‘at peace’ with the idea of his death, as he prepares to mark 60 years on the screen.
Hopkins made his acting debut in 1960 BBC series A Matter Of Degree, and starred in a number of other TV shows and movies before landing his most iconic role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs in 1991.
In the following decades, he went on to star as Odin in Marvel’s Thor films as well as Pope Benedict XVI in Netflix’s The Two Popes; a role for which he received Academy Award, Bafta and Golden Globe nominations.
The Wales-born actor reflected on his life ahead of the release of his new film The Father, in which he plays a dementia sufferer in a power struggle with his daughter, played by Olivia Colman.
At 82 years old, Hopkins told US radio station SiriusXM he feels a ‘wonderful peacefulness’ about the approach of death, explaining, ‘There’s a tremendous freedom because there is nothing I can do about it.’
Per The Mirror, he added:
Your life is terminal. It’s a terminal condition, you’re not going to get off the planet alive.
I remember when my mother was dying, she’d just had enough. She was 89 and wanted to go. It’s a sad subject still, but that’s the inevitable.
Hopkins’ appearance in The Silence of the Lambs earned him an Oscar for Best Actor and secured his position as one of the all-time best film villains, but he has embraced more benevolent characters over the years, and admitted that getting older has allowed him to connect more with his emotions.
Hopkins said he still gets ‘slightly embarrassed’ when he sees men cry, but that he also cries ‘easily’ himself.
He described himself as being ‘haunted’ by T.S. Eliot’s 1915 poem The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock, explaining:
He says at the end, ‘I grow old, I grow old. I shall wear the bottoms of my trousers rolled’.
And that, when I see it… I get tearful. It’s not even the melancholy or the depression, it’s the fact that I’ve had an extraordinary life.
Pulling all the strings and the fabrics of my life together now, the past is very present to me – my own parents, my father who worked hard all his life, my mother, my grandparents.
So I’m putting all those threads into me and I can’t even describe it, but there’s a locality in my head that I’m back in Wales.
It has a tremendously powerful effect on me because I realise that I’m up there now and I’m not scared and not afraid.
Hopkins, who has been in lockdown in his LA home since the outbreak of coronavirus, also expressed his concerns about the impact the pandemic has had on people.
He touched on ‘young people who have had their dreams dashed’ and acknowledged that while he has experienced ‘moments of depression or melancholy’, his life has not been rough, though he acknowledged that it can be ‘painful’.
The actor continued:
I’m alive, I’m well and I’m filled with a perfect and abundant life. I do what I do for fun and free, this is worth doing.
It’s all in the game, the wonderful game, the play of life upon life itself.
Nothing to win, nothing to prove, nothing to win, nothing to lose. No sweat, no big deal. There are no big deals, only life itself.
Hopkins’ upcoming film The Father is set to be released in January 2021.
