Anthony Hopkins Admits He’s ‘At Peace’ With His ‘Inevitable’ Death

He says at the end, ‘I grow old, I grow old. I shall wear the bottoms of my trousers rolled’.

And that, when I see it… I get tearful. It’s not even the melancholy or the depression, it’s the fact that I’ve had an extraordinary life.

Pulling all the strings and the fabrics of my life together now, the past is very present to me – my own parents, my father who worked hard all his life, my mother, my grandparents.

So I’m putting all those threads into me and I can’t even describe it, but there’s a locality in my head that I’m back in Wales.

It has a tremendously powerful effect on me because I realise that I’m up there now and I’m not scared and not afraid.