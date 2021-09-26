Anthony Joshua Breaks Silence Following Devastating Loss To Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony.jpg Twitter @MatchroomBoxing / Instagram @anthonyjoshua

Anthony Joshua has spoken out after his shocking world title defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday, September 25.

The fight, which took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, lasted the full 10 rounds, after which judges unanimously decided that Usyk won.

From the first round, 34-year-old Usyk took control of the match, standing firm in the centre of the ring and barely letting up on Joshua, 31.

As Usyk wiped back tears, Joshua was taken to the hospital for assessment following a blow to his right eye earlier in the night.

The boxing world took to Twitter to congratulate Usyk on his win, with former boxer Lennox Lewis writing:

Gotta give it up to @usykaa on a great tactical performance tonight. For @anthonyjoshua it’s not the end of the road, but u can’t be so tentative or wait till the 8th round to turn it on. Learn from this and improve.

While Usyk was congratulated for his ‘tactical performance’, fans thanks Joshua for all of the entertaining nights he had given to the boxing world.

Fans waited eagerly to hear what Joshua had to say following his defeat, and the boxer did not disappoint.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the boxer maintained his characteristic positivity, noting:

I know we can take it from a negative point of view but, for me, I’ve got to take it as a great lesson and build on that situation.

When asked if he would grow from the fight, Joshua said:

100%. I am not a weak person in my bedroom sulking about the situation. I’m looking at it from the point of view, like, great lesson, go back, study, and just rejuvenate myself.

A rematch clause gives Joshua a chance to reclaim his title, so we could see the two accomplished fighters go head-to-head again soon.