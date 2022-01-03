Anti-Lockdown Protesters Attacked By Dogs As Riot Police Intervene

Alamy

A Dutch anti-lockdown protest turned violent over the weekend as police attempted to disperse crowds defying a ban on public gatherings.

Video footage taken from the unauthorised protest in Amsterdam showed police hitting protesters with batons, with at least one man bitten by a police dog.

The scuffles reportedly broke out after police intervened to forcibly disperse protesters, in line with current Dutch Covid-19 restrictions that forbid people from gathering in groups of more than two.

It’s estimated that over 1,000 people took part in the protest in Amsterdam’s Museum Square on Sunday, January 2, leading the city’s mayor Femke Halsema to issue an emergency ordinance giving the police power to clear the area by force.

In a statement, Amsterdam police confirmed that 30 people were arrested at the protest, with four officers injured during the violence.

Reuters reports that the protesters refused to wear masks or follow social distancing guidelines, with many holding yellow umbrellas, which have become a symbol of the anti-lockdown movement in the country.

Video footage showed a number of protesters lined up in military fatigues, with some attempting to hit police officers with their umbrellas. According to DW, the majority of people complied with the order to disperse, which was announced via loudspeaker in the square.

The Netherlands is currently under strict lockdown measures introduced by Prime Minister Mark Rutte on December 19 in response to soaring Covid-19 cases, with all household mixing banned and non-essential businesses ordered to close until at least January 14.