Anti Lockdown Protestors Hit London On Freedom Day Despite Lockdown Ending

We’ve got to do it cautiously. We’ve got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there. Cases are rising, we can see the extreme contagiousness of the Delta variant.’

There is no doubt at all that the massive vaccination programme has very severely weakened the link between infection and hospitalisation, and between infection and serious illness and death. That is the vital thing. So please, please, please be cautious. Go forward into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people.