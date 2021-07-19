Anti Lockdown Protestors Hit London On Freedom Day Despite Lockdown Ending
As of today, July 19, the majority of lockdown restrictions including mandatory mask wearing have been lifted, in a move than has sparked widespread concern among leading scientists.
People in England may now dance in nightclubs and gather in groups far exceeding the rule of six. However, it doesn’t look as though everyone got the memo.
A large group of anti-lockdown protestors have today gathered in Westminster, brandishing signs bearing slogans such as ‘love over fear’ and ‘liberty’. This is despite them apparently having just been handed exactly what they wanted.
Footage of the demonstrators has left many people baffled as to what they could be protesting against.
One person likened it to a football crowd ‘chanting “off off off” 10 minutes after the referee sent the player off’, while another remarked, ‘I think we’re getting the root of the problem. These people need to feel oppressed, even when they aren’t’.
A third person wrote:
What exactly are they protesting about? They could be in a shop, restaurant, pub, the gym or numerous other places. Or even at work.
Some of the protesters in central London were calling for the arrest of Boris Johnson for ‘crimes against humanity’, while also shouting about vaccines, Metro reports. While others at the demonstration were said to be protesting coronavirus fines and court orders hand out during the pandemic.
After more than a year of mandatory social distancing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced it is now the ‘right moment’ to lift restrictions and work towards getting back to normal, but has urged caution:
We’ve got to do it cautiously. We’ve got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there. Cases are rising, we can see the extreme contagiousness of the Delta variant.’
There is no doubt at all that the massive vaccination programme has very severely weakened the link between infection and hospitalisation, and between infection and serious illness and death. That is the vital thing. So please, please, please be cautious. Go forward into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people.
Although anti-lockdown campaigners have been pleased with this decision, 1,200 scientists across the globe have described this move as a ‘threat to the world’.
At the time of writing, there are 50,000 new cases of coronavirus per day in the UK, the highest recorded figures since January. This new rise is made all the more worrying when taking into account dangerous new variants of coronavirus, which are more resistant to current vaccines.
The realities of lifting restrictions too early have already been realised in the Netherlands, which has seen infections rise by more than 500% in the week after ‘normal’ life was resumed.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.
