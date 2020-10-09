Anti-Lockdown Protestors Stage Funeral For Closed Bars In Paris

Paris bars funeral PA Images

Protestors from the hospitality industry have staged a full-blown symbolic funeral as a means of showing their dismay at the closure of bars in Paris.

The funeral, which took place October 8, was organised by the Merchants Association of Oberkampf Village, Saint-Maur and Timbaud, and saw ‘mourners’ carrying a coffin through the streets. Others carried smoke flares and banners.

Advert

Bar and restaurant staff walking in the theatrical funeral procession wore black, and remained in silence as they paraded around the 11th arrondissement neighbourhood. Two attendees carried a black banner which bore the dates ‘1686 – 2020’ alongside an illustration of a tombstone.

bars funeral PA

The shrouded coffin was eventually laid down on the ground, with the words ‘Bars, Restos, Clubs’ revealed to have been written on the side.

This macabre demonstration was in response to recent regulations imposed on bars and restaurants in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advert

The French government that bars close their doors for 15 days in a bid to control the rise of coronavirus. As per BBC News, these measures came into place in Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne after France saw a near-record 18,129 new cases.

From Saturday, October 10, onwards, these areas will be considered zones of maximum alert, and bars will have to close. These measures were already introduced in Paris earlier this week, and in Marseille back in September.

Paris bars funeral PA

Talel, who has managed the bar Le Petit Cloufor for three and a half years, told actuParis:

Advert

After a particularly difficult year 2020 and three months of closure, we are once again forced to close for at least fifteen days. It’s the death of our business in a way.

Talal described the situation as being ‘fatal’ for bars, putting them in an extremely difficult financial situation.

To demonstrate the severity of the impact, Talal reportedly even staged a suicide scene at Le Petit Cloufor, telling actuParis:

These are things that can happen when a trader is broke and in debt. The State must take responsibility for its choices and help us get out of the crisis.

Advert

funeral paris bars PA

Those involved in the demonstration have put forward a list of demands to the French government, which includes compensation for operating losses since March, as well as a tax exemption for the year 2020 up until the global health crisis ends.