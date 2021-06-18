unilad
Anti-Masker Faces Six Months In Prison After Appearing On Social Media Maskless

by : Hannah Smith on : 18 Jun 2021 14:56
SWNS

A British man has claimed he could be sentenced to up to six months in prison after being arrested for travelling without a mask on public transport.

Benjamin Glynn, 39, was arrested by police in Singapore after a fellow passenger filmed him maskless on his commute to work. He says that he refuses to wear masks as he believes they are a ‘hoax’ that have ‘no scientific basis.’

In Singapore it is currently compulsory to wear a mask anywhere outside the home, with only limited exemptions for those with medical conditions. Glynn says that he has previously faced little trouble when refusing to mask up, as he usually tells people he’s exempt if he’s challenged.

Benjamin Glynn holding a mask (SWNS)SWNS

However his actions appear to have finally caught up to him, after footage of him travelling without a mask was posted to social media, leading police to arrest him at his home address and take him into custody.

Glynn says that he was held in a cell for 28 hours before being charged with a public nuisance offense and released on bail ahead of a trial, which he says could could result in a six month prison sentence if found guilty.

As a result of his refusal to wear a face covering, Glynn is now stuck in Singapore after authorities confiscated his passport, with no date set for the trial. In the meantime, he says his family has flown back to the UK, where he was due to start a new job last month; however, as a result of his arrest the offer has since been rescinded.

Benjamin Glynn is stick in Singapore awaiting trial (SWNS)SWNS

Glynn said:

I don’t believe there is any evidence that masks protect you from Covid-19. Normally I would just tell people I’m exempt and it had never posed any issues before.

But now I’m stuck here without my family and I don’t even know when I will appear in court, never mind what my sentence will be. All for something I don’t even believe in.

Glynn is receiving assistance from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and while he says he is in a ‘horrible situation,’ he is apparently holding firm to his anti-mask opinions.

‘I honestly believe it’s a hoax – I don’t feel there is any evidence to show mask-wearing is effective in any way,’ he says, adding, ‘From a scientific basis, I think it’s nonsense.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

