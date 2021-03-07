Anti-Maskers Threaten To Call ICE On Mexican Restaurant Because Of Mask Rule

Google/PA Images

A restaurant owner in Texas has been faced with threats after announcing it would be keeping mask restrictions despite Governor Greg Abbott announcing he is ‘reopening’ the state on March 10.

Monica Richards, co-owner of Picos restaurant in Upper Kirby, has opted to keep COVID-19 restrictions in place for the time being for the safety of her staff; a decision most customers have been supportive of.

But sadly, it wasn’t long before the restaurant was inundated with hateful messages on social media and over email, threatening to call the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if it decided to go ahead with the restrictions.

Richards was told that she and her staff would need to have their green cards and paperwork checked if they didn’t give in to calls for them to scrap mask-wearing and other safety precautions.

‘It was horrific. I never imagined that they would go that far,’ Richards told The Houston Chronicle, pointing out that her business has followed rules and regulations to the letter.

‘If people don’t want to comply, then they can either take their margaritas to go or come back at a different time,’ she added.

The incident came after Abbott announced plans to lift mask-wearing restrictions in Texas, while also allowing all businesses in the state to reopen to 100% capacity.

However, Picos is one of many restaurants in Texas that will continue to ask customers to wear a face mask while not eating or drinking, while operating at just 75% capacity to allow people to remain at a safe distance from one another.

The Texas Restaurant Association conducted a survey that found that 72% of more than 200 members will keep the mask mandate within their establishments.

Fortunately for the likes of Picos, the overwhelming majority have pledged their support for keeping the restrictions.