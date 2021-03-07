Anti-Trans Bills Are Illegal, White House Warns
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has warned state legislatures that anti-trans bills are in fact illegal, declaring that ‘trans rights are human rights’.
Speaking at a White House press conference on Friday, March 5, Psaki addressed bills that are currently being advanced by many state legislatures that aim to restrict transgender youth’s access to sporting activities, as well as transition-related care.
One of these bills, which would ban transgender athletes from joining girls or women’s sports teams in Mississippi, has now been sent to the desk of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. Reeves has already stated that he would sign the bill.
You can watch Psaki’s statement to the press on this issue below:
Mississippi is one of more than 20 states currently proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming healthcare for young transgender people.
Conservative lawmakers are responding to an executive order given by President Joe Biden that outlaws discrimination based on gender identity both in school sports and elsewhere. Biden signed this executive order on the same day he took office.
When asked by a reporter about these bills, Psaki said:
The president believes that trans rights are human rights, and that no one should be discriminated [against] on the basis of sex – not only is this the law of the land, it’s his own deeply-held view.
The anti-discrimination executive order the president signed is focused on children being able to learn that worrying about whether they will be discriminated against, and this means not being denied access to the restroom, the locker room or school sports, and him signing executive orders sends a pretty clear message to state legislators to lawmakers about where he stands on this issue and what his position is as president.
During the briefing, Psaki also addressed the Equality Act, which would extend civil rights protections to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Although this legislation has been passed by the House, it is uncertain how it will fare in the Senate.
When asked by The Washington Blade whether Biden will reach out to lawmakers regarding the Equality Act, Psaki said that she believed he would:
It certainly is a piece of legislation, the president supports as you all know, and he discusses a range of his priorities with members of Congress — the House and the Senate — and I’m certain when given the opportunity he will advocate for the passing of it.
In 2020, following the Bostock v. Clayton County case, the US Supreme Court’s determined that anti-transgender discrimination is indeed a form of sex discrimination, and would therefore be considered illegal in the workplace under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
