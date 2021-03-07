Anti-Trans Bills Are Illegal, White House Warns

The president believes that trans rights are human rights, and that no one should be discriminated [against] on the basis of sex – not only is this the law of the land, it’s his own deeply-held view.

The anti-discrimination executive order the president signed is focused on children being able to learn that worrying about whether they will be discriminated against, and this means not being denied access to the restroom, the locker room or school sports, and him signing executive orders sends a pretty clear message to state legislators to lawmakers about where he stands on this issue and what his position is as president.