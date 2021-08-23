unilad
Anti-Vaccine Passport Protestors Have Stormed ITN Studios

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 23 Aug 2021 13:49
Anti-vaccine passport protestors have stormed ITN studios in London.

Videos have emerged on social media of what’s thought to be a group of 200 people marching inside the TV giant’s studios.

Police are at the scene, but proved unsuccessful in preventing protestors from entering the building.

One protester could be heard shouting through a megaphone, telling police they are ‘not breaking any laws’ by being in the building, and that the group were ‘here for answers’.

Another protester, who appeared to be one of the leaders of the group, could be heard saying to the crowd:

We’re just a group of men. Some of us have nearly lost our lives due to the pandemic, some of us have children and are worried about their kids, and some of us have just had enough.

[…] If anyone’s seen the film Wolf of Wall Street, ‘we’re not f*cking leaving’.

The man goes on to accuse the government of trying to ‘control us, divide us, and make us feel minute’.

Today’s protest, August 23, comes two weeks after a group stormed what used to be the BBC’s headquarters on August 9, despite the company having moved from the building years ago.

While it no longer resides there, the building the is now predominantly rented by ITV to film its daytime shows such as Good Morning Britain and This Morning.

The anti-passport group holds the BBC responsible for promoting COVID-19 jabs, The Guardian reports.

Niamh Shackleton

