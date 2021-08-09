Anti-Vax ‘Karen’ Blows Vape In Hospital Workers Face After Being Asked To Wear A Mask

@hopey.pie/TikTok

An anti-vax ‘Karen’ has been caught on TikTok blowing her vape into a hospital worker’s face while being asked to put on a mask.

TikTok user Erin Brennan (@hopey.pie), was in Pasadena when she saw an anti-vaxxer being rude to a hospital worker.

The anti-vaxxer can be seen standing at the desk, blowing her vape in the direction of the worker, after having refused Brennan’s request to put on a mask.

Brennan captioned the video, telling followers how she asked the woman to put her mask on due to having cancer and attending hospital for her monthly metastatic breast cancer blood draw. She said the woman replied by saying: ‘We’d all be sorry when the vaccine fails.’

In the video, the woman can be heard demanding to speak to someone ‘right now’. The hospital worker can then be heard replying, ‘Okay, well you’re going to need to stop smoking that in here.’

The woman goes on to repeat herself, causing the worker to tell her to not be rude. She denies being rude, while continuing to blow her vape towards him over the counter, saying that she has to smoke the vape ‘to control [her] autoimmune disorder’.

The hospital worker repeatedly tries to tell the woman that she is not allowed to smoke her vape in the hospital building, however the woman ignores him, continuing to smoke and telling him, ‘I need to speak to someone right now.’

The video has since amassed almost 460,000 views, 44,500 likes and more than 3,100 comments, with other TikTokers taking to the comments to condemn the anti-vax ‘Karen’. One said: ‘Vaping for auto immune indoors at a dr office? No sweetie. That’s not how it works!’

Another wrote:

Don’t believe in science but goes to the hospital. The irony. The entitlement. The privilege. It reeks.

A third commented: ‘She is the poster child of “I don’t know what’s in the vaccine” then inhales literal chemicals. NBD.’