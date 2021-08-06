Anti-Vaxxer Dies Of Covid Days After Saying ‘There’s Nothing To Be Afraid Of’
A 58-year-old anti-vaxxer has died from COVID-19 after claiming he had ‘no more than a normal cold’.
Leslie Lawrenson died at home in Bournemouth on July 2, just nine days after he told his followers that he trusted his immune system and would not go to a hospital for Covid-related illness.
The Cambridge-educated solicitor leaves behind his long-term partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, and his stepchildren. His family are now urging people to get vaccinated and consider hospitalisation if they transmit the virus.
In a video posted to Facebook, Lawrenson said he understood elderly people getting a vaccine, but said he wouldn’t ‘impose’ himself on the NHS. He also detailed why he thought he had COVID-19 and explained why he wanted the virus.
Lawrenson stated:
I’ll gladly take [coronavirus]. Get the antibodies in my blood and also experience that it’s nothing to be afraid of. No more than a normal cold. So I hope I’ve got it. I hope it is Covid. Because I’d rather have the antibodies in my blood than take the jabs.
If my test proves positive with Covid, I’m going to let my immune system ride it out. I’m not going to go to hospital if it gets no worse than this.
Lawrenson’s condition worsened in the following days, and he uploaded a video that talked about his struggles to breathe. Paramedics then checked on him on July 2. Shortly after, Mr Lawrenson sadly died.
His partner Amanda Mitchell said she accepted his reasoning for not getting a vaccine because he was highly educated. Nonetheless, she said that he was wrong and is now encouraging people to get their vaccinations.
Mitchell told BBC News, ‘Les made a terrible mistake and he’s paid the ultimate price for that. I’m trying to stop any other family suffering a loss and the total devastation that we are going through.’
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Anti-Vaxxer, COVID-19, no-article-matching, Now, UK