Anti-Vaxxer Dies Of Covid Days After Saying ‘There’s Nothing To Be Afraid Of’

I’ll gladly take [coronavirus]. Get the antibodies in my blood and also experience that it’s nothing to be afraid of. No more than a normal cold. So I hope I’ve got it. I hope it is Covid. Because I’d rather have the antibodies in my blood than take the jabs.

If my test proves positive with Covid, I’m going to let my immune system ride it out. I’m not going to go to hospital if it gets no worse than this.