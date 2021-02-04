unilad
Anti-Vaxxer Pharmacist Who Destroyed Hundreds Of COVID Vaccine Doses Is Also A Flat Earther

by : Julia Banim on : 04 Feb 2021 13:53
PA Images/Grafton Police Department

Steven Brandenburg, the Wisconsin pharmacist who destroyed hundreds of coronavirus vaccine doses, is reportedly also a flat Earth conspiracist.

Following his arrest on New Year’s Eve, Brandenburg, 46, told investigators he had deliberately tampered with the vials as he believed them to be unsafe. An admitted conspiracy theorist, Brandenburg believed the vaccine ‘was not safe for people and could harm them and change their DNA’.

Now it has been reported that Brandenburg also believes Earth is flat and that the sky is a ‘shield put up by the Government to prevent individuals from seeing God’.

Steven BrandenburgSteven BrandenburgPA Images

This is according to a newly-unsealed FBI search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveal Brandenburg’s belief that the physical world he saw around him was not what it appeared to be.

According to the 26-page document, the information was provided to the FBI by one of Brandenburg’s co-workers:

Some of the conspiracy theories Brandenburg told [the coworker] about included: the earth is flat; the sky is not real, rather it is a shield put up by the Government to prevent individuals from seeing God; and Judgment Day is coming.

The colleague also reportedly informed authorities that Brandenburg had carried a .45-calibre handgun with him to work, telling others that he needed it ‘in case the military came to take him away’.

Covid vaccineCovid vaccinePA Images

Brandenburg has since been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, adulterating a prescription drug, and criminal damage to property.

Authorities have alleged that Brandenburg had deliberately removed a box containing the vials from a refrigerator, with the knowledge that this action could destroy the vaccine. These vaccines were then given to at least 57 patients.

According to the warrant, the colleague who provided authorities with information was also the one who discovered the vaccines had been tampered with, leading them to turn Brandenburg in:

[The colleague] immediately suspected Brandenburg of removing the vaccine from the refrigerator because of his vocal convictions against the vaccine.

Brandenburg has explained to [the colleague] that he does not believe the coronavirus is real, and he thinks the vaccine is going to harm people.

PharmacistPharmacistPA Images
The colleague revealed Brandenburg had been ‘very engaged in conspiracy theories’, and had been voicing his theories at work for months ‘to anyone who would listen’.

Brandenburg reportedly believes that the vaccine has been ‘micro-chipped’ to turn off some people’s birth control while causing infertility in others.

