Anti-Vaxxer Who Attended Covid Party To Catch The Virus Dies From Coronavirus

by : Cameron Frew on : 24 Nov 2021 09:31
Anti-Vaxxer Who Attended Covid Party To Catch The Virus Dies From CoronavirusAlamy

An anti-vaxxer who attended a ‘COVID-19 party’ seemingly in a bid to catch the virus has died.

The 55-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, passed away in Austria last week after attending a so-called coronavirus party in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.

Three more people have also been taken to hospital and diagnosed with COVID after attending similar events in the region. There’s also been reports of parents taking their children to parties in order to infect them with the virus to build up immunity, with one child said to be hospitalised as a result.

COVID-19 protest in Austria. (Alamy)Alamy

Dr. Patrick Franzoni, co-ordinator of the anti-COVID unit in Bolzano, told Il Dolomiti that one person will be at the party already infected with COVID, and others attend to deliberately come into close contact with them, whether it’s hugging them or sharing drinks.

‘We have received more than one account from doctors of patients who admitted to having been infected on purpose… [they do this] to develop antibodies, and to obtain the green pass without vaccination. There are long-term consequences and even young people can end up in hospital,’ the doctor said, per The Independent.

In order to obtain a green pass, you must be able to prove you’re fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus within six months. Anti-vaxxers see intentionally getting COVID-19 as a way to bypass vaccination, but are putting themselves at risk.

COVID-19 protest in Italy. (Alamy)Alamy

It comes as Austria announced a slew of lockdown and vaccine crackdowns, with Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg recently announcing that immunisations will be mandatory from February 1 next year. Around 66% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lower rates in the European Union.

‘We don’t want a fifth wave. We don’t want a sixth and seventh wave. We don’t want to have this discussion next summer,’ he said, per CNN, while also announcing a further national lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, seeing the closure of restaurants, cafes, bars, theatres, non-essential shops and hairdressers.

For reference, Austria’s daily cases have surged massively in recent weeks, now increasing by around 14,000-15,000 each day compared to under 3,000 per day in October.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

