Anti-Vaxxers Are Poisoning Themselves With ‘Horse Paste’ Dewormer

Anti-Vaxxers are self-medicating with horse dewormer instead of getting their COVID jab, reports are suggesting.

The anti-parasitic medication is reportedly being used by some vaccine sceptics in a bid to treat the virus, with people accidentally poisoning themselves in the process.

Ivermectin, also known as ‘horse paste’, is a medication that protects horses and livestock from worms and other parasites, and is sometimes prescribed to humans to treat parasites.

With this in mind, it’s reportedly being investigated to see if it can be used to protect people from coronavirus as well. No findings have been conclusive, however, Indy100 reports.

Despite the lack of evidence proving if ivermectin is effective in protecting and treating COVID-19, some medical groups, including America’s Frontline Doctors, have been prescribing it to people. A pharmacist told The Daily Beast their pharmacy had been ‘inundated with ivermectin prescriptions’ from the group.

While ivermectin for animals is reasonably easy to get your hands on, human ivermectin medication is more difficult to find.

As a result, there’s been a concerning increase in reports of the medication being misused.

A Texas-based poison control specialist said in a statement that ‘there is certainly a noticeable increase in calls to poison centres regarding ivermectin being misused’.

They added:

It’s clear that a vast majority are associated with a belief that it will prevent or treat COVID. That said, I do want to be careful not to be sensational – there’s no epidemic of ivermectin overdoses in hospitals, but it’s needless suffering given the lack of conclusive evidence of a benefit.

According to The US Food and Drug Administration, overdosing on the medication can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions (itching and hives), dizziness, ataxia (problems with balance), seizures, coma and even death.