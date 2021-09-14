AOC Divides Opinion With ‘Contradictory’ Met Gala Dress

@thecut/Instagram

American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has left people divided over her ‘contradictory’ statement on the dress she wore to the Met Gala.

The Met Gala, an annual fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, took place on Monday, September 13. This year’s theme was, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, paying respect to the past, present and future of American fashion.

However, among the extravagant outfits worn by celebs, was AOC, who has left people divided over the ‘contradictory’ nature of her Brother Vallies gown, due to the red slogan it had printed onto it.

AOC’s dress, reading the slogan, ‘Tax the Rich’, has since been called out by many, for it’s seemingly ‘contradictory’ nature, due to the extravagance and wealth associated with the Met event.

Benny Johnson reiterated just how much an event like the Met Gala costs and subsequently how, in his view, the message of the dress was questionable. He wrote: ‘COST OF A TICKET TO THE MET GALA: $30,000. COST OF A FULL TABLE AT THE MET GALA: $275,000. COST OF A DESIGNER DRESS: $1,000. AOC THINKING SHE “OWNED” ANYONE HERE BUT HERSELF: *PRICELESS*’

Other users were quick to point out similar grievances with the message of the dress, which they felt was reductive due to the lavishness of the Met Gala.

Vanessa Friedman, New York Times and INYT fashion director and critic, took to Twitter to call out the ‘complicated’ nature of the design of the dress. ‘Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attending the $35,000-a-ticket #MetGala in a Brother Vellies gown blaring “Tax the Rich” is a complicated proposition,’ she wrote.

Friedman’s tweet has since amassed thousands of comments, with other Twitter users taking to the post to debate the effectiveness of the dress’ message. One said: ‘Is it? She got a free ticket to attend a dinner for the 0.1% where she’s walking around in THAT. A working class woman who didn’t just open a door for herself into these spaces but rammed it down? Nothing complicated about that.’

Another wrote:

A big fan, but seeing some contradictory messages being sent here. Maybe next time #AOC should host an alternative ‘Justice for All’ gala. And invite The People.

A third commented: ‘…it’s invite. Also it’s a fundraiser for the MET. The theme is American fashion and she’s making a statement. Step off.’

AOC was joined in using the Gala to make a statement by the likes of Cara Delevingne, who wore a white trouser and top combination, with her top reading: ‘Peg the Patriarchy’.

Whether contradictory or really just seizing the opportunity to spread the message, AOC’s dress has caused a stir and certainly caught everyone’s attention.