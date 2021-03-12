AOC Mocks Republican Obsession With ‘Cancel Culture’

PA Images/donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) took a dig at Republicans for their obsession with ‘cancel culture’ instead of working to help the country tackle the pandemic.

Her comments come after the Democrats recently passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that’s hoped to speed up the US’s recovery from coronavirus.

Controversial Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to delay the passing of the bill a handful of times, sparking #MarjorieTratiorGreene to begin trending on social media. She described the bill as ‘reckless, irresponsible, and the wrong thing to do.’

In the wake of the bill being passed, AOC tweeted today, March 12:

This week in Congress: Dems: Passed $1.9T COVID package to deliver stimulus checks (w/ dependents!), cut child poverty in half, extend $300 UI, prevent cuts in state + local services, largest-ever investment in Native communities, etc GOP: Took a week to read The Cat in the Hat

Her comments refer to the fact Dr Seuss Enterprises announced earlier this month that six of the famous author’s books will no longer be published due to their imagery being described as ‘racist’ and ‘harmful’.

The titles pulled from shelves are: The Cat’s Quizzer, If I Ran the Zoo, And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street, On Beyond Zebra! And Scrambled Eggs Super and McElligot’s Pool.

Following this, Republicans dubbed the whole thing as ‘cancel culture’ and began a campaign called ‘Save Dr Seuss from the Radical Left!’ which offered a free copy of The Cat in the Hat to anyone who donated $25 to the party, The Independent reports.

In another act of protest against ‘cancel culture’, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy shared a video of himself on social media last week reading Dr Seuss’ Green Eggs and Ham.

He captioned the video, which has since been watched more than five million times, ‘I still like Dr. Seuss, so I decided to read Green Eggs and Ham.’

AOC isn’t the first Democrat to have called out the GOP on its apparent obsession with Dr Seuss. On Wednesday, March 10, Democrat Tim Ryan told the party to stop talking about the author and work with the Democrats on helping America instead.

He said in his speech, ‘We talk about pensions, you complain. We talk about the minimum wage increase, you complain. We talk about giving them the right to organise, you complain. But if we were passing a tax cut here you’d be all getting in line to vote yes for it. Now stop talking about Dr Seuss and start working with us on behalf of the American workers.’