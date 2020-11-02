Apple Announces ‘One More Thing’ Event For Next Week

Apple

Apple has announced a surprise event for November 10, with speculation mounting that the company is set to launch its new range of Macs.

In an update posted to its website today, November 2, with the tagline ‘One More Thing’, the tech giant invited fans to watch ‘a special Apple Event from Apple Park’.

Apple has used the ‘One More Thing’ phrase before to signal product announcements, but this is the first time the tagline has been used since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017.

Insiders believe that Apple is getting ready to release a new range of ARM-based Macs. This new line would mark a big shift for the company, with the next-generation Macs expected to run on the company’s own Apple Silicon chips instead of the Intel processors found in the products since 2005.

We’ve known that Apple would be making the switch over from Intel processors for its own Apple Silicon CPUs for a few months now, but it’s never been clear when the new Macs would officially debut.

The company is rumoured to be kicking its new ARM-based computers of with a MacBook, although Apple looks set to update its entire product lineup, from laptops to desktops, with its own Apple Silicon chips over the next few years.

The event could also see the official launch of macOS 11 Big Sur, with further details sure to leak over the coming days.