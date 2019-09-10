Apple Has Unveiled The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro And iPhone Pro Max

Apple

Apple has announced its next-generation iPhones, just 12 months after the XS and XR and models were showcased.

The 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max look incredibly similar to their predecessors, with the biggest difference being a third camera that has been added to the back of the device. The new phones come in four colours; midnight green, space gray, silver and gold finishes.

As for the iPhone XR, it’s been replaced by a standard iPhone 11, that’s now available to own in white, purple, green, yellow, black, and red. It has a 6.1-inch display, still having a notch at the front of the phone for the Face ID camera.

All three models have got the company’s all-new A13 Bionic chip, which Apple says has both the fastest CPU and GPU ever put into a smartphone.

The biggest talking point surrounding these phones is the brand-new camera set-ups. The Pro versions have the wide-angle and telephoto cameras which were on previous models, but they’ve been joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens that has a 120-degree field of view.

Apple have also upgraded the camera software, adding a Night Mode which comes on automatically when you’re shooting in the dark.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 11 has a single 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and an additional 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera that supports 2x optical zoom.

There’s been a massive leap in battery life across all three devices. The iPhone 11 has an additional hour of battery life over the iPhone XRThe iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than the iPhone XS, with the iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone XS Max.

Prices for the the iPhone 11 Pro start at $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will start at $1199. If that amount is more than what you’re prepared to spend on a phone, the iPhone 11 will start at $699.