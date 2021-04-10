Archaeologists Discover 3,000-Year-Old Lost Egyptian City Left ‘As If It Were Yesterday’

<a href="https://www.unilad.co.uk/author/"></a>

Archaeologists have discovered a 3,000-year-old Egyptian City so well intact it looks as if it was left yesterday.

The ancient city, which is named The Rise of Aten, had been lost under the sand since the reign of King Amenhotep III, who ruled Egypt between 1391 and 1353 BCE.

One of the lead archaeologists on the project, Zahi Hawass, said it was the largest administrative and industrial settlement in ancient Egyptian history.

‘Many foreign missions searched for this city and never found it. We began our work searching for the mortuary temple of Tutankhamun because the temples of both Horemheb and Ay were found in this area’ Hawass said.

Hawass said the city’s streets are ‘flanked by houses’, some of which have walls up to three metres high.

The excavation of the city, which began in September 2020, has revealed that most houses in the city have ‘almost complete walls’, with rooms still full of craftsmen tools such as those used for spinning, weaving and glass-making.

‘The archaeological layers have laid untouched for thousands of years, left by the ancient residents as if it were yesterday,’ Hawass said.

Historians have been able to confirm the city’s dating through archaeologists’ finds such as rings, coloured pottery vessels and mud bricks bearing King Amenhotep III’s cartouche.

Aside from houses, archaeologists also discovered the remains of a large bakery, complete with a food preparation area, ovens and storage pottery.

Further excavations are currently taking place to attempt to understand why the Egyptian city was abandoned.

Experts also made a few unusual discoveries, including the burial of a cow or a bull inside one of the houses’ rooms, as well as that of a human with his arms outstretched to his side and rope wrapped around his knees.

Hawass said investigations are underway to determine the nature of these burials.

