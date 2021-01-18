Archaeologists Discover 54 Coffins In Ancient Egyptian Tomb

These discoveries will rewrite the history of this region, especially during the 18th and 19th dynasties of the New Kingdom, during which King Teti was worshiped, and the citizens at that time were buried around his pyramid.

The mission confirmed that the entrance to the Saqqara region in the New Kingdom was through this area.

The mission discovered the funerary temple of Queen [Neit], the wife of King Teti, part of which was already uncovered in the years prior.