Archaeologists Discover Lost Golden City Built By Tutankhamun’s Grandfather In Egypt

Experts believe they have discovered the largest ancient city in Egypt, which has been named the Lost Golden City, near Luxor, home of the Valley of the Kings.

The 3,500-year-old city was built by King Tutankhamun’s grandfather all those years ago – and was later home to the boy-pharaoh – before spending thousands of years buried beneath the sand.

Archaeologists now believe this incredible find is the most significant discovery to have been made in ancient Egypt since Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered almost a century ago, in 1922.

The city, which is now known as Aten, is the biggest ancient city to ever be discovered in the country, complete with streets and neighbourhoods filled with workshops, a bakery complete with ovens, and other amenities.

Archaeologists also discovered many items belonging to those who lived in the Golden City, such as pieces of jewellery, coloured pottery vessels, scarab beetle amulets, and mud bricks with seals of Amenhotep III.

‘The Egyptian mission under Dr. Zahi Hawass found the city that was lost under the sands,’ the team said in a statement, as per the Times of Israel.

‘The city is 3,000 years old, dates to the reign of Amenhotep III, and continued to be used by Tutankhamun and Ay.’

Interestingly, there have been many foreign missions looking for this particular city, and up until now, no one has ever been able to locate it. This particular team had actually set out to find Tutankhamun’s Mortuary Temple, where he was mummified, when they made the incredible discovery.

‘Within weeks, to the team’s great surprise, formations of mud bricks began to appear in all directions,’ the statement continued.

‘What they unearthed was the site of a large city in a good condition of preservation, with almost complete walls, and with rooms filled with tools of daily life.’

The team spent a total of seven months excavating the area, which is believed to have been thriving during Amenhotep III’s rule all those years ago.

‘The archaeological layers have laid untouched for thousands of years, left by the ancient residents as if it were yesterday,’ they added.

According to Betsy Bryan, professor of Egyptian art and archaeology at Johns Hopkins University, the discovery of the Lost Golden City ‘will give us a rare glimpse into the life of the Ancient Egyptians at the time where the empire was at his wealthiest.’