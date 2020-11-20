Archaeologists Have Uncovered 160 Ancient Coffins In Egyptian City Of The Dead Since September

Egypt PA Images

Since September, archaeologists have uncovered 160 ancient coffins in Saqqara, the Egyptian city of the dead, having remained undisturbed for some 2,500 years.

A total of 59 Saqqara coffins were found in September and October. Now general director of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, has unveiled at least 100 new sarcophagi over the course of the weekend.

The perfectly sealed wooden coffins, as well as a number of statues and other artefacts, were found in three 40-ft deep burial shafts in the vast necropolis.

mummies Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Facebook

At an event on Saturday, the team of archaeologists chose one sarcophagus to open live before an audience. They then carried out a real-time X-ray of the mummy inside the coffin, revealing details about who the person had been in life.

It was discovered that this particular mummy had been a short man who had enjoyed good health before dying somewhere between the ages of 40 and 45.

The sarcophagi, as well as various gilded statues, were displayed at a makeshift exhibit close to the Step Pyramid of Djoser at Saqqara, which had once been the site of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.

As reported by The Guardian,tourism and antiquities minister, Khaled el-Anany, told members of the press that the remains date back to the Ptolemaic dynasty that ruled over Egypt for around 300 years, from about 320BC up until around 30BC, and the Late Period (664-332BC).

mummies Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities/Facebook

As reported by LiveScience, the team uncovered 40 statues depicting the deity ‘Ptah-Soker,’ at the ancient burial site.

This particular deity is said to be an amalgamation of the Memphis god ‘Ptah,’ and the Saqqara god ‘Soker’. As well as this, archaeologists uncovered 20 wooden boxes bearing depictions of the falcon-headed sky god Horus.

Two further wooden statues were found to be inscribed with the name ‘Phnomus,’ however the research team is still trying to puzzle out who exactly this refers to.

mummy @dr_mostafa_waziry/Instagram

Interestingly, during the recent press conference, it was also announced that another discovery at the Saqqara necropolis would be revealed later on this year.

Taking to Instagram following this most recent discovery, Waziri wrote:

Around 100 human sealed coffins, 40 impressive statues from three different shafts. Saqqara is filled with so many discoveries and this is only the beginning.

Going forward, the artefacts will reportedly now be moved to at least three museums in Cairo museums including the Grand Egyptian Museum currently being built close to the famed Giza Pyramids.