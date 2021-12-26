Archbishop Desmond Tutu Dies Aged 90

Alamy

Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died at the age of 90.

Tutu, who helped put an end to apartheid in South Africa, was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in 1984 for his extraordinary contribution.

His death was announced in a statement released by South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa, who declared that the clergyman’s marked ‘another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans’.

Highlighting how Tutu had helped bring about ‘a liberated South Africa’, Ramaphosa said:

From the pavements of resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of the world’s great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Arch distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights.

The president went on to describe Tutu as being ‘an iconic spiritual leader, anti-apartheid activist and global human rights campaigner’, adding, ‘A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world.’

In a statement given on behalf of the Tutu family, Dr Ramphela Mamphele, acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust, described him as being someone who ‘turned his own misfortune into a teaching opportunity to raise awareness and reduce the suffering of others’.

Although a cause of death has not been given, Dr Mamphele said:

He wanted the world to know that he had prostate cancer, and that the sooner it is detected the better the chance of managing it.

The news of Tutu’s death comes weeks after the death of South Africa’s last apartheid-era president, FW de Clerk, at the age of 85.