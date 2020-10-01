Archie Lyndhurst, Son Of Only Fools And Horses’ Nicholas Lyndhurst, Dies Aged 19
Archie Lyndhurst, the son of Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst, has died at the age of 19 following a short illness.
CBBC actor Archie was discovered at his family home in Fulham, West London on September 22. Archie was declared dead at the scene, and his death is not being treated as suspicious.
CBBC has given the following statement:
We’re so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness.
Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show.
Archie’s friend and So Awkward co-star Samuel Small wrote the following moving tribute on Instagram:
To my brother Archie. I still can’t quite comprehend that you have passed. You still had so much life to live and I’d give anything for you to keep on living it.
My heart aches all day and everyday thinking about you and I just wish I could talk to you just one more time so you could know how much I loved you. I vow to make you proud with every last breath. Love you from now until infinity. Rest in power bro.
I wish you could’ve all known Archie how we knew him. I’ve never met someone so full of life and had touched so many peoples hearts. Archie was there for me in my lowest lows but my highest highs were with him.
Samuel’s post continued:
Archie’s my best friend and to say goodbye so soon is absolutely devastating, but his calling was obviously somewhere else and I hope he is brightening up wherever he is.
To be honest, I still can’t find the words that do him justice and show how much of a beautiful soul he was, but his mission was to make as many people happy as he could and trust me, he really really did.
Archie loved his friends and family so so dearly and we hope he knows how much he truly was loved. We never know what tomorrow will bring so hug the ones you love extra tight as Archie always did.
In response to the post, Archie’s mother Lucy Lyndhurst wrote:
He will love you and watch over you forever.
As reported by BBC News, Archie began acting at the Sylvia Young Theatre School when he was 10 years old.
Archie went on to appear in So Awkward, a sitcom about a group of secondary school friends, which began in 2015. His father Nicholas appeared alongside him in an episode in 2019.
Our thoughts are with the family of Archie Lyndhurst at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: Film and TV, Archie Lyndhurst, CBBC, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Now, Only Fools And Horses, So Awkward
CreditsBBC News and 2 others
BBC News
Archie Lyndhurst: CBBC star and son of Nicholas Lyndhurst dies aged 19
Samuel Small/Instagram
CBBC/Twitter