Arctic Sea Ice Hasn’t Frozen In October For First Time Ever

PA Images

The Artic Sea still hasn’t frozen over, which is the first October this has ever happened, thanks to the increasing impact of global warming.

Only a week ago experts voiced their concerns over the worrying observation that the Arctic Sea wasn’t freezing for the first October on record. The big concern today is the area still has not frozen over and we are already at the end of October.

Advert 10

Since records began, this has never happened, prompting scientists to blame the occurrence on unnaturally high temperatures in Russia for this time of the year, according to the Independent.

Polar bear on me PA Images

The lack of ice formation will could harm sea life, with the Arctic ice’s plankton nutrients now scattered and carried further afield, affecting the ecosystem, conservationists say.

Climate scientist at Colorado State University, Zachary Labe, shared the findings as he described the rarity as an ‘historic event’ and confirmed that the ice levels were ‘currently the lowest on record for the date’.

Advert 10

‘The amount of open water this fall is absurd. We have to pay attention to these climate change indicators,’ he said.

Tweeting to his 32,000 followers, he shared the shocking data, which has had over 500 retweets so far:

#Arctic sea ice extent is currently the lowest on record for the date. The amount of open water this fall is absurd.

Advert 10

Clearly this is a major concern, with sea ice usually at its annual annual lowest in September and reaching its peak in around March. However, the lack of the start of the process is leading some to believe the problem will only get worse each year.

September’s sea ice thickness, according to Labe, was below average throughout the entire Arctic ocean, in comparison to averages recorded between 1981 and 2010.

The Siberian Arctic has suffered too, with temperatures being eight to 10 degrees Celsius above the norm for most of the year, where ice formation has significantly slowed down over the past several years.

PA Images

Advert 10

Apparently, the burning of fossil fuels is to blame for this, leading to this heat wave and causing the Arctic climate phenomenon.

Unless we seriously start to take collective measures to preserve the planet, issues like this will continue annually and progressively get worse.