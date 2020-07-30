Argos Is No Longer Printing Its Famous Catalogue After Nearly 50 Years Argos

The end of a home-shopping era: after nearly 50 years, Argos is no longer printing its famous annual catalogue.

Since it was first launched in 1973, 93 editions of the coffee table staple have been printed, with more than one billion copies. At its peak, it was Europe’s most widely-printed publication, second only to the Bible.

However, the times they are a-changing. With more and more shopping moving to online retailers like Amazon, Argos no longer sees the worth in producing its iconic, colour-coded ‘book of dreams’, once the great procrastination tool of kids and adults alike up and down the country.

As per The Guardian, Mark Given, chief marketing officer at Sainsbury’s, which owns Argos, explained in a statement: ‘Over the decades the Argos catalogue has charted the nation’s changing tastes and trends in everything from must-have toys to the latest gadgets and devices.’

He added: ‘Just as our customers’ tastes have changed over the years, so have their shopping habits. We are seeing an increasing shift towards digital shopping, using our mobile app, website and in-store browsers. Closing the book on the catalogue will help us focus on delivering exciting and inspiring digital shopping experiences to meet the changing needs of our customers.’

While Argos will continue to print its Christmas gift guide, the company is shifting its focus to e-commerce. Over the past 10 years, the number of catalogues printed had dropped dramatically from 10 million to around three million. The last edition, printed in January ahead of the pandemic, had 3.9 million copies.

The next generations will never know the joys of cherry-picking items for Christmas and birthday present lists. 2020 continues to carry a heavy toll.