Argument Over The Best College Football Team Leads To Deadly Shooting

A deadly shooting took place at a home in Bessemer, Alabama, after an argument was started over the best college football team.

On Saturday, October 9, in the final minutes of the game, a dispute took place between two men on Sixth Avenue North in the 1000 block.

According to a Bessemer police official, the argument started over which team was better in the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game.

Following the argument, the homeowner reportedly threw the men out of their house. Upon leaving the premises, before the game had even finished, shots were then fired, according to Lt. Christian Clemons, AL reports.

One of the men involved in the dispute was struck by a bullet. The man, later named as Kealend Amad Pickens, was subsequently taken to UAB hospital.

However, after arriving at the hospital at 3.32am on Sunday, Pickens was pronounced dead and became the 24th victim of homicide in Bessemer so far this year.

Before the police arrived, the other man and suspect of the shooting had vanished, however, Clemons reassured that police knew his identity.

‘It’s another case of resorting to violence to handle differences’, he stated.

